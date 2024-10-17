Global light vehicle production to fall by 1.8% in 2024

Ian Henry takes a deep dive into the latest production figures for the world's leading vehicle manufacturers

The latest Automotive World Datablast contains a wealth of information on light vehicle production by region, country, vehicle company and models. This commentary provides a summary of the global data and detailed commentary on North American data. In the next quarter we will look at trends in Europe, followed in six months’ time with a review of Asia, before returning to the cycle, as last time, with a global commentary.

Global light vehicle (LV) production in 2023 was just under 78.12 million (slightly revised down from last time) and is now projected to fall by 1.8% to just under 76.7 million in 2024. LV production is still recovering post-COVID and after the supply chain distribution following the chip crisis; in addition, production this year has been hit by the slowdown in electric vehicle (EV) sales, the cost-of-living pressures on consumers and delays in new product launches in Europe, as well as a general decline across much of Asia. These will all contribute to the continued delay in the recovery to pre-COVID volumes, which may not be reached until the end of the decade, if at all in the near future.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here