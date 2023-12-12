AV patent data illuminates tech landscape

Patents serve as a proxy of innovation and indicate which technologies are attracting investment. Megan Lampinen hears more

Autonomous driving has seen an explosion in patent activity over the past few years, and studying developments here sheds insight into the trends defining the industry’s trajectory. From pioneering companies to disruptive technologies or future market prospects, patent analytics can help industry players prepare for the future and position strategically.

In November 2023, patent professionals at LexisNexis released their first report into the autonomous vehicle (AV) patent landscape. “As 80% of all technical information is only covered in patents, they are one of the most comprehensive publicly available sources of information about innovation,” explains Marco Richter, head of Global Customer Success for LexisNexis Intellectual Property Solutions. “In addition to shining an objective light on this innovation space, we also wanted to demonstrate the power and value of patent analytics. Even if patent data is a great source of information, it is one of the most underestimated datasets for competitive intelligence.”

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here