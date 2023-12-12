AV patent data illuminates tech landscape

Autonomous driving has seen an explosion in patent activity over the past few years, and studying developments here sheds insight into the trends defining the industry’s trajectory. From pioneering companies to disruptive technologies or future market prospects, patent analytics can help industry players prepare for the future and position strategically.

In November 2023, patent professionals at LexisNexis released their first report into the autonomous vehicle (AV) patent landscape. “As 80% of all technical information is only covered in patents, they are one of the most comprehensive publicly available sources of information about innovation,” explains Marco Richter, head of Global Customer Success for LexisNexis Intellectual Property Solutions. “In addition to shining an objective light on this innovation space, we also wanted to demonstrate the power and value of patent analytics. Even if patent data is a great source of information, it is one of the most underestimated datasets for competitive intelligence.”