Autonomous vehicle success hinges on automakers tackling human factors

Over the past few years HMI has gained recognition as an important science, but the rise of vehicle automation brings developers into unknown territory. By Megan Lampinen

   May 27, 2019

The safety improvements that come with autonomous vehicles (AVs) have been perhaps the most talked about benefits of the technology, and understandably so. Human error has been linked to 94% of vehicle crashes, so eliminating that human fallibility will theoretically go a long way in reducing road traffic incidents. However, self-driving vehicles also promise the gift of time—time to spend reading, working, sleeping, socialising, etc. instead of focussing on the road….

