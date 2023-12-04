Autonomous trucks are taking off in China—is Europe next?

Expectations for autonomous vehicles have been recalibrated over the last few years, with a shift in predictions for the arrival of fully driverless technology and the high interest rate environment impacting a number of players in the global market. In China, however, there has been a renaissance in a particular market segment: L3 and L2+ autonomous heavy-duty trucks. Companies have already racked up millions of kilometers of accident-free driving across China with some of the biggest names in logistics, representing the most extensive mass production and commercial usage of L3 autonomous heavy-duty trucks on public roads anywhere in the world.

These are more than just technology trials—they are part of rational business decisions made by some of the most profit margin-focused companies in the world. There are a few major reasons why we are seeing this early adoption occur in China, and why Europe may not be far behind.