Autonomous trucks are taking off in China—is Europe next?

Autonomous driving capabilities offer the solutions to some of the biggest challenges facing European truck OEMs and logistics companies, writes Julian Ma

Expectations for autonomous vehicles have been recalibrated over the last few years, with a shift in predictions for the arrival of fully driverless technology and the high interest rate environment impacting a number of players in the global market. In China, however, there has been a renaissance in a particular market segment: L3 and L2+ autonomous heavy-duty trucks. Companies have already racked up millions of kilometers of accident-free driving across China with some of the biggest names in logistics, representing the most extensive mass production and commercial usage of L3 autonomous heavy-duty trucks on public roads anywhere in the world.

These are more than just technology trials—they are part of rational business decisions made by some of the most profit margin-focused companies in the world. There are a few major reasons why we are seeing this early adoption occur in China, and why Europe may not be far behind.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here