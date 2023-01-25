A ‘game changing’ new approach can cut lithium battery costs

Li-Metal is supporting the US and Canadian next-generation lithium cell market with a unique method for metal and anode production. By Chris Eyte

A sales boom in the worldwide market for electric vehicles (EVs) is putting pressure on lithium supplies for vehicle batteries. Bloomberg predicts a boost of 180% in global passenger EV sales, from 20 million in 2022 to 56 million by 2040, with 17% (9.6 million) to be sold in the US market alone. Meanwhile, US capacity for lithium-ion battery manufacturing was just 8% (59 GWh) of the 747 GWh global output, based on figures released by the White House in June 2021. This is forecasted to grow slightly to 9% (224 GWh) of global capacity (2,492 GWh) by 2025.

The Biden-Harris Administration admits the US “needs to move fast” and work with partners, such as Canada, to establish a competitive batteries supply chain. François-Philippe Champagne, Canadian Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, says that “Canada has everything it needs to build the EVs and batteries that consumers are demanding.”

Li-Metal is a developer of technologies for next-generation batteries using innovative methods to cut down costs for vehicle battery production.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Monthly Online Magazine
£195
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine, our must-read monthly online publication
Download a free sample
Subscribe
Most Popular
Mag + Articles + Special Reports
£495
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine plus all articles and more than 40 special reports per year
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Single-User License
£1,950
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Team License
£3,950
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Company-Wide License

Contact us for pricing

Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar Contact Us
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here