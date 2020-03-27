Autonomous drive technology essential for today’s truck fleet operators

As AV development continues, fleets need to start introducing autonomy into their logistics networks to maximise the technology’s potential. By Jack Hunsley

   March 27, 2020

Truckmakers and suppliers may be investing heavily in developing autonomous driving technology, but it will be their customers that will have to live with these offerings day-to-day. Unfortunately, for these manufacturers, convincing fleet operators to switch out their tried and tested manually driven trucks for brand new autonomous vehicles (AVs) may not be an easy sell.

