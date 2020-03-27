Autonomous drive technology essential for today’s truck fleet operators

Truckmakers and suppliers may be investing heavily in developing autonomous driving technology, but it will be their customers that will have to live with these offerings day-to-day. Unfortunately, for these manufacturers, convincing fleet operators to switch out their tried and tested manually driven trucks for brand new autonomous vehicles (AVs) may not be an easy sell.
…
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per Future Mobility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per Future Mobility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per Future Mobility conference