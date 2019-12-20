Autonomous drive reality check creates new decade of opportunities for start-ups

Developing the self-driving vehicle is a gargantuan effort, requiring expertise in everything from sensing, to actuation, to artificial intelligence (AI) and software. Even ethics has become an important consideration, with the prospect of autonomy birthing up-to-date variations on the classic trolley problem. It is therefore unsurprising that suddenly, an entire industry of start-ups has emerged in the hope of lending their niche expertise to the incumbents.
…
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per Future Mobility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per Future Mobility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per Future Mobility conference