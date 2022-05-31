Automated driving pushes safety evolution, challenges standards

Megan Lampinen takes a closer look at how Ford and Mercedes-Benz are responding to functional safety requirements in light of new technology

Automakers are incorporating functional safety into the core of their product development strategy. The influx of electrified systems into vehicles has made this simultaneously necessary and increasingly challenging. ‘Functional safety’ addresses the risk of failure or unintended behaviour within electrical and electronic (E/E) systems, which are growing in number and complexity. Standards like ISO 26262 have provided a pivotal blueprint for engineering teams as they develop clean, connected and automated vehicles.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Monthly Online Magazine
£195
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine, our must-read monthly online publication
Download a free sample
Subscribe
Most Popular
Mag + Articles + Special Reports
£495
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine plus all articles and more than 40 special reports per year
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Single-User License
£2,250
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Team License
£3,950
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Company-Wide License

Contact us for pricing

Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar Contact Us
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here