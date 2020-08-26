Automakers and regulators must educate consumers on mobility AI

The future of the mobility is dependent on AI, but without greater understanding among consumers, trust could be hard to build. By Xavier Boucherat

   August 26, 2020

The mobility sector is keen to realise the full benefits of artificial intelligence (AI), not least to open up the revenues which data-driven connected services could offer. But moving forward, it must balance these opportunities with the rights of drivers, passengers and pedestrians. A number of concerns have already surfaced, all of which will become more pressing as the technology is further embedded into vehicles, mobility services and infrastructure….

