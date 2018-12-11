Automaker highlights: a guide to who’s doing what in truck electrification

Interest in electric trucks is building, as manufacturers respond to tightening emissions legislation, looming internal combustion engine (ICE) bans and rapidly multiplying urban green zones. Aside from the environmental benefits, these models also promise lower operating costs and near silent operation, making it possible to perform certain operations during off-peak hours.
…
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per M:bility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per M:bility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per M:bility conference