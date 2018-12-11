Automaker highlights: a guide to who’s doing what in truck electrification

Whether it's a mere concept design or a dedicated electromobility business unit, global brands are taking concrete steps today to prepare for an electric future. By Megan Lampinen

   December 11, 2018

Interest in electric trucks is building, as manufacturers respond to tightening emissions legislation, looming internal combustion engine (ICE) bans and rapidly multiplying urban green zones. Aside from the environmental benefits, these models also promise lower operating costs and near silent operation, making it possible to perform certain operations during off-peak hours.

Close
Close