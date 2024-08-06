Aurora’s fresh investment signals autonomous revival

Despite largescale commercialisation delays, a growing number of players are committing fresh investment to driverless tech. By Megan Lampinen

The roadmap for autonomous vehicle (AV) deployment is continuously being dialled back as technology perfection, capital investment, consumer acceptance, and regulatory hurdles prove more challenging than originally expected. McKinsey’s global executive survey on autonomous driving, published in January 2024, estimates that the adoption timeline has slipped by two to three years on average across all autonomy levels compared to its 2021 survey. Under the most recent estimates, fully autonomous trucking is expected to reach largescale viability between 2028 and 2031, with a 2030 date for SAE Level 4 robotaxis.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here