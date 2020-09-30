Attacks on AVs are possible, and the threat grows with time

Research hacks on vehicles have shown what’s possible. The industry is taking action, but automated testing will be essential to make AVs roadworthy. By Xavier Boucherat

   September 30, 2020

When it comes to cybercrime and autonomous vehicles (AV), one of the more interesting questions is, who exactly should the industry be concerned about? After all, there are plenty of stationary targets out there for seasoned hackers, and the means by which money or otherwise can be gained from them are well established. Vehicle-hacking is a new phenomenon, the exact value and difficulty of which remains unestablished….

