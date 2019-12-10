Artificial intelligence now established automotive tech—but advances require more power

AI will transform the automotive industry, but today’s applications push modern computing to the edge. Advances are required to fully realise its potential, writes Xavier Boucherat

   December 10, 2019

The transformative potential of artificial intelligence (AI) cannot be overstated. No industry will be left unaffected: operations across all sectors will be made better, faster and cheaper through machine learning and other associated technologies. And the automotive industry is no exception: as well as enabling autonomous driving, AI will be at the core of tomorrow’s vehicle manufacturers and mobility service providers, deployed in virtually every area of business. Those companies that do not embrace it will be left behind….

