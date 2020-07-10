Are the 2020s the decade of Europe’s fuel cell truck revolution?

With both new and old players touting its potential, the outlook is that fuel cell trucks will be running in Europe well before 2030. By Jack Hunsley

   July 10th, 2020

It might be a complex technology to master, but announcements in recent months have put hydrogen fuel cell trucks well and truly on the map in Europe. For what was even just a year ago considered by many a technology for the next era, the flurry of developments seen since Iveco and Nikola announced their tie-up back in December has instead brought fuel cell into the here and now. Whether that is due to the duo’s bombshell that the fuel cell Nikola Tre will be ready as early as 2023 is inconsequential. Suddenly, both old and new players are now working to tighter, newly prescribed timelines….

