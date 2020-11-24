Are battery bottlenecks an acceptable price for quality EVs?

More than 2.1 million electric vehicles (EVs) were sold globally in 2019, and sales are expected to soar to 3.4 million units in 2021. Market share remains in the low single digits, but there are concerns that the supply chain may struggle with such a spike in demand.

Benedikt Sobotka, Co-Chair of the Global Battery Alliance (GBA), believes there are a number of areas where the supply chain must adapt. He is well placed to comment on this sector: the GBA currently counts more than 70 members across the EV ecosystem, including automakers, suppliers, international organisations and non-profit foundations. He is also Chief Executive of Eurasian Resources Group (ERG), a large producer of cobalt and copper.

Speaking to Automotive World, Sobotka explained why western nations must make an effort to reduce their dependence on China, how new cell chemistries are causing delays, and why raw materials could soon be stockpiled as demand ramps up.

How would you describe the global EV battery supply chain today?

It is a huge industry that is being built out. By some estimates, demand for…