Andersen EV extends luxury from cars to chargers

Premium brands are known for their design aesthetics, quality craftsmanship, and superior customer service. Many have proven early movers in the electric vehicle (EV) transition, and today’s premium segment offers a wide selection of models. The same cannot be said for home charging.

In the US, the Department of Energy estimates that 80% of EV charging happens at home. Figures in Europe vary, and in the UK estimates for home charging range from 70% to 90%. In any market, though, home charging is generally the cheapest and most convenient way to charge. To date, the primary focus on home charging units has been functional as opposed to aesthetic or design-led. Andersen EV is working to change that.

The premium difference

The UK company has positioned itself as a premium home charging specialist, targeting EV drivers who want to integrate their charger with the design of their home. “Virtually all of the other home charger players are supplying mass-market plastic box wall units stuck on the side of the house,” says Andersen EV Chief Executive David Martell.