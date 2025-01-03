Andersen EV extends luxury from cars to chargers

Andersen EV sees a booming market for bespoke design-led home charging systems. By Megan Lampinen

Premium brands are known for their design aesthetics, quality craftsmanship, and superior customer service. Many have proven early movers in the electric vehicle (EV) transition, and today’s premium segment offers a wide selection of models. The same cannot be said for home charging.

In the US, the Department of Energy estimates that 80% of EV charging happens at home. Figures in Europe vary, and in the UK estimates for home charging range from 70% to 90%. In any market, though, home charging is generally the cheapest and most convenient way to charge. To date, the primary focus on home charging units has been functional as opposed to aesthetic or design-led. Andersen EV is working to change that.

The premium difference

The UK company has positioned itself as a premium home charging specialist, targeting EV drivers who want to integrate their charger with the design of their home. “Virtually all of the other home charger players are supplying mass-market plastic box wall units stuck on the side of the house,” says Andersen EV Chief Executive David Martell.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here