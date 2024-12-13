Amazon ‘redesigns car shopping’

Automotive retail has been transforming itself in the wake of digital advances, with many brands moving to an omnichannel role. That usually includes a combination of digital sales touchpoints in addition to traditional brick and mortar dealerships. Others are dabbling in flexible ownership alternatives, such as subscription models. One of the more notable disruptions could come from Amazon’s latest move into automotive retail.

The online marketplace has proven a pioneer of innovation over the last 30 years, establishing itself as one of the Big Five American technology companies alongside Alphabet, Apple, Meta, and Microsoft. It now sees potential in new vehicle sales. On 10 December 2024, it officially launched Amazon Autos, an end-to-end e-commerce platform where shoppers can buy new cars, pick-ups, and SUVs from select US dealerships.