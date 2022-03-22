AI driver monitoring could save fleets “hundreds of thousands of dollars”—case study

Smart, connected driver monitoring technology could prove game-changing for commercial fleets. More systems are arriving on the market that provide real-time insights for fleet managers on what’s going on both inside and outside the truck cab. These systems can dramatically improve driver response times, reduce distracted driving incidents, and lower the overall number of collisions. According to AT&T, the average yearly accident rate for commercial fleets is about 20%. On top of that, fleet accidents have the most expensive injury claims for businesses, with an average cost of about US$70,000 each accident.