ADAS and EVs put car audio in the spotlight

The vehicle cabin is one of the most challenging acoustic environments. Not only does the sound system have to contend with propulsion and tyre noise but there are limited placement options for car speakers. Simply adding more speakers isn’t a complete solution, as this only increases the chance of impulse response interference. Acoustics are also impacted by the shape of the cabin and the variety of materials reflecting and absorbing sound waves in different ways.

“Car cabins have always been a challenging acoustic environment with large glass surfaces, variable seating options, and various upholstery variants driving the complexity,” observes Hendrik Hermann, Automotive Sales Manager at Swedish digital audio specialist Dirac.