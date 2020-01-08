A new life: electric bus makers explore secondary-usage battery possibilities

Anyone who’s ever owned a smartphone or laptop will be familiar with one of lithium-ion technology’s inherent problems: the drain on capacity over time. When functioning normally, ions flow from anode to cathode, but when charging a battery, the process is reversed. This wears out the cathode, meaning the battery can no longer hold the charge it once did, and what’s true for the smartphone is equally applicable to the electric vehicle and its range….
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per Future Mobility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per Future Mobility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per Future Mobility conference