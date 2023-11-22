3D AI robots can smooth the transition to EV manufacturing

To facilitate the switch to electric vehicles (EVs), car manufacturers must adapt pre-existing, internal combustion engine (ICE)-centric production hubs, and the transition needs to happen quickly. One reason is to hit looming emissions targets—55% net greenhouse gas emission reductions in the EU by 2030 compared to 1990, 60% in the US. Another is the burgeoning demand for EVs, with 14 million expected to be sold globally by the end of 2023, a 35% year-on-year increase, according to the International Energy Agency. Such changes are inevitably costly and logistically complex.