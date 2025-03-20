2024 OEM results: tough year for Europe but not disastrous

Europe's carmakers are expecting to face higher costs and weaker demand for 2025, writes Jonathan Storey

2024 was a tough year for Europe's five major carmakers (BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Renault, Stellantis and VW) as all reported lower operating earnings in their automotive divisions and all except Renault also reported lower earnings at group level. However, it was far from a disastrous year: the average operating margin of 6.1% is a respectable figure by historical standards, even though it fell by a sharp 3.6 points from the prior year figure.

