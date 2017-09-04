Interview: Mike McAuliffe, Chief Executive, Seeing Machines

Detecting driver fatigue and distraction could dramatically improve road safety. Seeing Machines' CEO speaks to Megan Lampinen about early developments in the mining sector and upcoming applications for road vehicles

Driver monitoring systems (DMS) hold considerable potential to improve road safety by detecting driver fatigue and distraction before they result in a crash. Seeing Machines, one of the pioneers in the segment, has been gaining insights from initial applications in the mining industry. More recently, the Australia-based company has been forging pivotal partnerships with key automotive players as it fine-tunes what could prove life-saving technology on the road.

Chief Executive Mike McAuliffe speaks to Automotive World about the challenges behind its upcoming commercial launch in the automotive segment, as well as the longer-term opportunities in a driverless future….