Researchers have warned of serious cyber vulnerabilities that may require sweeping changes in standards and the ways in-vehicle networks and devices are made. By Megan Lampinen

The latest headline grabbing connected car hack could prove a game changer for the automotive industry. The protocol could allow hackers to shut down pivotal systems such as airbags and anti-lock brakes. According to those involved, there’s no way to protect against it and there’s no easy fix….