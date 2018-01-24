Collaboration essential for advanced ADAS and autonomy

Harman’s Mike Peters outlines the Tier 1’s ADAS and automated driving strategy, as the industry tackles challenges of scale and complexity it has not previously encountered. By Xavier Boucherat

Following its acquisition by Samsung in 2017, Harman used CES 2018 to announce the first advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) that will be developed under the South Korean tech giant’s leadership – a forward-facing camera which will enable features such as lane-departure warning, adaptive cruise control, collision warning and pedestrian warning.

Mike Peters is Executive Vice President and President, Connected Car at Harman. As he explains, the technology leverages both Samsung’s years of experience in cameras and Harman’s experience in automotive and connectivity. In recent months, Samsung has made strides to position itself at the centre of all things ADAS and autonomous: in…