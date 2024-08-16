Archer Delivers First Midnight Aircraft To The United States Air Force

The delivery comes after the U.S. Department of Defense accepted Midnight’s military airworthiness assessment, a critical approval that confirms Midnight’s readiness for flight testing by AFWERX. This allows AFWERX to conduct government-directed testing of the aircraft for the U.S. Air Force and validate operational and military-specific mission concepts.

A team of USAF personnel worked alongside Archer’s flight test team to ramp up operations with Midnight at Salinas. Together, these teams executed simulated medical evacuation, cargo, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance flights.

“This delivery represents a pivotal moment not only for Archer but for the future of military aviation,” said Adam Goldstein, CEO of Archer Aviation. “Together, our goal is to prove Midnight’s potential and ensure the United States continues to lead the way with the world’s most advanced technology.”

“Archer’s Midnight aircraft has the potential to significantly enhance our operational capabilities,” said Col. Elliott Leigh, AFWERX Director and Chief Commercialization Officer for the Department of the Air Force. “We look forward to continuing our work with our industry partners as we explore the ways that this advanced aircraft can contribute to the mission.”

With its vertical takeoff and landing capabilities, proprietary electric powertrain and low noise profile, Archer’s Midnight aircraft is well-suited for military aviation operations.

Archer’s Midnight aircraft is expected to provide a much safer, cost-effective and quieter alternative to existing internal combustion engine options. As such, it holds the promise of enhancing rapid response, agility and operational effectiveness across a wide range of mission profiles.

*The “up to” contract value is subject to certain conditions being met as defined in the contracts.

About Archer

Archer is a leader in the electrification of aviation. We are designing and developing the key enabling technologies and aircraft that are necessary to power the next great transportation revolution. Our goal is for our proprietary technology to deliver unprecedented connectivity to the people and places across the most congested cities in the world. To learn more, visit www.archer.com .

About AFRL

The Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 12,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit www.afresearchlab.com .

About AFWERX

As the innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, AFWERX brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. AFWERX employs approximately 370 military, civilian and contractor personnel at five hubs and sites executing an annual $1.4 billion budget. Since 2019, AFWERX has executed over 6,100 new contracts worth more than $4 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit: www.afwerx.com .

