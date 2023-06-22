Traton model plans and production forecast to 2027

This report is an essential source of information for anyone with interest in the operational activities and performance of Traton.
The study contains an overview of the company, plus details of its strategic plans and sales, brand strategies and product development.
Accompanying the report is an XL file containing a five-year production forecast and details of Traton’s future model plans.
Table of contents
- Executive summary
- Chapter 1: Company overview
- Chapter 2: Brands and sales
- Chapter 3: Models and product development
- Chapter 4: Production structure and outlook
- Appendices (excel)
- Production by region and brand (2018-2022)
- Production forecasts by region and brand (2023-2027)