Zero-emissions driving becomes even simpler with the expansion of Nissan Charge app across Europe

Nissan is proving its approach to Intelligent Mobility is about more than just creating innovative electric vehicles, by expanding the Nissan Charge subscription service to seven more countries across Europe.

The service allows drivers to find and access a network of more than 140,000 European charging stations with one single subscription – removing the need for multiple apps, cards and memberships.

Having launched in Germany and Italy at the beginning of October, Nissan has expanded the service to simplify charging for EV drivers in France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Denmark and Sweden.

Developed with Plugsurfing, Europe’s leading Electro Mobility Service Provider, Nissan Charge makes the EV ownership experience more convenient than ever – enabling users to quickly find and access the network of over 140,000 European charging stations.

With the bespoke Nissan Charge smartphone app, customers can search for and navigate to their selected charging point, using multiple filters to identify the most suitable station. The app can also be used to start and stop charging sessions remotely at compatible stations, for maximum convenience.

Nissan Charge will expand further with an introduction in Austria, Finland, Norway, Poland, Spain, Switzerland and the Netherlands planned for later in 2019 and 2020.

The EV community is at the centre of the Nissan Charge experience, with users able to provide their feedback and ratings for individual charging points, allowing them to plot their journeys quickly and easily.

Nissan Charge integrates perfectly with the advanced connectivity features of the LEAF, and embodies Nissan’s Intelligent Mobility vision of a more integrated and sustainable society.

The LEAF’s advanced battery technology offers efficient mobility to suit individual needs. The 62 kWh LEAF e+ delivers up to 385 km* of driving range under the WLTP Combined cycle on a single charge, while the 40 kWh LEAF can cover 270 km* under the same rigorous parameters.

Connectivity is also seamless with the LEAF’s NissanConnect infotainment system, featuring sophisticated navigation, Bluetooth functionality and advanced telematics, as well as smartphone integration with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Helen Perry, Head of Electric Vehicles for Nissan Europe, said: “Nissan Charge provides the perfect companion for customers to make the most of their EV, with accessibility and community input at its heart. With the continued expansion of the service across Europe, Nissan LEAF customers can use the service to suit their individual needs – allowing them to seamlessly make their daily lives easier and more sustainable.”

SOURCE: Nissan