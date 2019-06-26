Wind River becomes first to achieve OpenChain 2.0 conformance

Wind River ® , a leader in delivering software for critical infrastructure, today announced that it is certified on OpenChain version 2.0. It was also the first company to become OpenChain conformant.

Hosted by the Linux Foundation, the OpenChain Project aims to build trust in open source by making open source license compliance simpler and more consistent. By working through the OpenChain Specification conformance process and curriculum, open source license compliance becomes more predictable, understandable and efficient for all participants in the software supply chain.

“We have been fortunate to work closely with Wind River from the genesis of this project through to our current status as a growing industry standard,” says Shane Coughlan, general manager, OpenChain. “Our relationship with Wind River includes a strong focus on ensuring real world solutions for real world challenges. Welcoming Wind River as the first OpenChain 2.0 Conformant organization is a natural and exciting expansion of our collaboration.”

Companies with OpenChain conformance are demonstrating that their delivered open source artifacts were prepared by using a comprehensive and disciplined program. It helps a company further build their reputation and trust by reinforcing that the provided artifacts are of high quality.

“OpenChain Conformance is gaining traction as the industry standard for open source compliance in the supply chain. OpenChain certification for Open Source license compliance and usage ensures that one can trust the open source from which software solutions are built,” said Michel Genard, vice president of Product, Wind River. “We greatly value our close relationship with the OpenChain Project and believe it is vital to lead by example and uphold strong standards for open source compliance.”

As a champion of open source for nearly two decades, Wind River is committed to supporting and deploying important standards for open source compliance. Understanding that companies desire greater assurances around their supply chain’s use of open source software, Wind River maintains OpenChain conformance across its product lines, including Wind River Linux.

Wind River Linux is freely downloadable. Additionally, Wind River offers a Wind River Linux subscription that provides access to long-term support and maintenance, including security updates, for the fully upstream Wind River Linux content. Customers can select from a variety of support options, with services that include support engineers, hosted environments, person-to-person help, and online interactive self-help. With premium support, a designated support team works directly with the client’s unique environment, application, and hardware.

SOURCE: Wind River