What makes a car with the star special: The new brand campaign “Because it’s Mercedes-Benz.”

Campaign concept Since the invention of the automobile almost 140 years ago, Mercedes‑Benz has shaped the continual development of individual mobility with its pioneering spirit and the drive to create something exceptional. That’s why, today, it is the world’s most valuable luxury car brand, according to the U.S. brand consulting company Interbrand.

Thanks to its rich heritage, the company unites past and future, as exemplified by the 120-year anniversary of its headquarters in Stuttgart-Untertürkheim and the recent opening there of the new Mercedes-Benz eCampus for the development of future battery technologies.

What makes a car a Mercedes-Benz? The answer lies in countless details, innovations large and small paired with passion and dedication. The sum of all this is what makes a Mercedes‑Benz special.

The new global brand campaign “Because it’s Mercedes-Benz” takes us on a far-reaching voyage of discovery. It sets a visually striking stage for the brand and its diverse products and offers detailed insights.

The campaign’s visual concept presents the brand’s world-famous logo in completely new and highly creative ways. The Mercedes‑Benz star is reinterpreted for each episode of the campaign, while remaining unmistakably the brand’s symbol throughout.

The campaign begins with episodes on the very core of the brand’s DNA – safety, quality, comfort and design: At Mercedes‑Benz, safety for all road users is a central self-imposed obligation. The company is a pioneer in vehicle safety and continuously sets new technological benchmarks with its unique Real‑Life Safety philosophy. The campaign episode showcases the example of the pilot X‑ray test of a collision – the first of its kind in the world. Ultra-short X‑ray images taken at a rate of up to 1,000 per second scan the C‑Class during a crash test. The aim is to make visible even the tiniest changes that take place at the moment of impact – including to hidden components within the vehicle or inside the crash‑test dummy. This short story is visually expressed through an X‑ray image of the star. Around the world, vehicles bearing the three-pointed star represent quality. Mercedes‑Benz thinks about every single detail and puts its vehicles through extensive endurance tests. One example is an array of extreme weather conditions. And because the actual weather is sometimes not extreme enough, Mercedes‑Benz simulates a variety of situations in its climatic wind tunnels. These span from torrential rain to hurricane-force winds, snowstorms, and temperatures from as low as minus 40 degrees Celsius to tropical conditions at up to 60 degrees Celsius or asphalt temperatures as high as 70 degrees Celsius. This short story is told with the EQS. The Mercedes star appears either frozen or covered in sand. Every Mercedes-Benz makes life easier for its customers and turns every journey into a relaxing experience with exceptional comfort and personal service. This comes, in part, from countless personalisation options within the vehicle and also encompasses the Mercedes‑Benz Customer Assistance Center with support in 22 languages. The E‑Class is the hero of this episode. The star consists of an abundance of colourful pixels, representing the many services provided by Mercedes‑Benz. Mercedes-Benz vehicles offer a luxurious experience for all the senses. Many small details unite to create an emotional whole. These include the active in‑car fragrance. In 2013, Mercedes‑Benz introduced the AIR BALANCE system in the S‑Class, making it the first carmaker to offer real perfume to individualise the vehicle interior. It discreetly distributes the fragrance via a vial in the glove box. The brand now offers 20 individual scents, each created to match the character of the respective model. In the campaign, the star appears decorated with floral patterns symbolising fragrance.

Campaign details & timeframe "Because it's Mercedes‑Benz" is a 360‑degree brand campaign running mainly on the

mercedes-benz.com brand website and on the brand’s social media channels. The campaign includes over 220 short stories.

mercedes-benz.com brand website and on the brand’s social media channels. The campaign includes over 220 short stories. The campaign rollout begins at the end of August, with start dates varying from market to market. It includes Out-Of-Home (OOH) ads in major cities.

The global campaign will start on August 23, 2024 and will be played out continuously over a longer period of time on global brand channels. Credits Idea, concept, and implementation: team x

Production: ICONOCLAST Germany

Direction: Arnaud Bresson, Haw-Lin

Stills photography: Raul Suciu SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz