Mercedes-Benz invests high triple-digit million euro amount in sustainable “Next Generation Paintshop” for Sindelfingen

The new paint shop is another milestone to make production more sustainable, innovative and digital at Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz is accelerating the transformation of its production network with a high triple-digit-million euros investment into the construction of the new “Next Generation Paintshop”. This project will strengthen the future viability of the Sindelfingen site and automotive production in Germany.

Through this venture, Mercedes-Benz continues to consistently implement its sustainable business strategy in Germany. This major project in Sindelfingen is part of a long-term strategic partnership with Dürr Systems.

“Sindelfingen is the pioneer among more sustainable and intelligent paint shops at Mercedes-Benz in Germany. We’re investing a high triple-digit million euro sum in the ‘Next Generation Paintshop’ at our plant. This investment in the strategic modernisation of production is a clear commitment by Mercedes-Benz to Germany as an industrial location.” Jörg Burzer, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, responsible for Production, Quality and Supply Chain Management

In the presence of Dr. Nicole Hoffmeister-Kraut, Baden-Württemberg’s Minister of Economic Affairs, as well as other high-ranking guests from politics and business, the company laid the symbolic cornerstone of a future-oriented and sustainable paint shop at its Sindelfingen site.

With the new hall, Mercedes-Benz is setting the course for further transformation of its traditional site, which celebrates its 110th anniversary this year. In the future, the “Next Generation Paintshop” will operate without fossil fuels and cover its energy requirements with green electricity. The sustainable paint shop is scheduled to go into operation in the spring of 2028.

“This investment in the Sindelfingen plant is a clear commitment to Baden-Württemberg as an automotive centre. It’s therefore very good news in difficult times, both for the employees and the industrial location as a whole. The German and European automotive industry is under enormous economic pressure and competition is very challenging in all international markets. Investments at the site are strong and vital indicators in the current times are more important than ever. The Sindelfingen plant is well positioned for the future thanks to the new and sustainable paint shop, which means the site is optimally equipped for future vehicle generations.” Nicole Hoffmeister-Kraut, Minister for Economic Affairs, Labour and Tourism of the State of Baden-Württemberg “This investment at the Sindelfingen site is a testament to the trust in our capabilities and our quality, as well as the result of consistent negotiations. In July 2014, we were able to secure the necessary investments with our company agreement ‘Future Vision Sindelfingen 2020+’ and thereby lays the foundation for a modern and efficient painting process. This agreement demonstrates that we are collectively capable of sustainably strengthening our site, thereby securing jobs and enhancing our competitiveness.” Ergun Lümali, Chairman of the General Works Council of Mercedes-Benz Group AG and Chairman of the Works Council of the Mercedes-Benz Plant Sindelfingen

Decarbonisation of automotive production: 50 percent less energy consumption with electricity

The sustainable paint shop is being built in the centre of the plant premises on the site of the former Assembly Hall 36. Once completed, the “Next Generation Paintshop” will be located in the immediate vicinity of Factory 56, where the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class and the all-electric EQS are produced, as well as Hall 46, where the E-Class and the GLC are built. The new paint shop, covering approximately 170,000 m², is being built on a footprint of approximately 60,000 m² at the centre of the plant (a so-called “brownfield” project) and is designed in line with Mercedes-Benz’s holistic approach to sustainability. The subsoil consists of recycled concrete and base course material from the demolition of the old assembly hall, which previously stood on the site. This not only conserves resources but also directly recycles waste products.

An environmentally friendly building concept and the intelligent use of state-of-the-art paint technologies will reduce overall energy consumption by 50 percent compared to the previous facility. The aim is to significantly reduce energy consumption per painted car body, which is a considerable amount. Two factors will help to achieve this goal: software applications from the strategic partner Dürr for energy management and energy-efficient technologies that enable the paint booths and dryers to be operated economically and intelligently.

An intelligent heating network is used to save additional primary energy by pooling heat surpluses and requirements, supported by highly efficient heat pumps. As a result, up to 50 percent of production operations can be supplied in house. Around 20,000 m² of the roof area will be equipped with photovoltaic systems. In addition to a green roof outside, a further 7,000 m² of green space and a 1,200 m² park around the building will be created. These areas promote biodiversity and improve air quality. Furthermore, the plant concept ensures comprehensive exhaust-air purification and reduces emissions by around 60 percent. The use of state-of-the-art technology makes it possible to reduce water consumption by more than half compared to the existing paint shop. In addition, the wastewater produced is completely recycled.

“Next Generation Paintshop”: sustainable, efficient and digital thanks to intelligent use of technology

With the help of a digital twin and virtual commissioning, the construction time and ramp-up of the “Next Generation Paintshop” can be significantly accelerated. All paint booths, dryers and around 250 robots are integrated into MO360 Data Platform, the innovative digital production ecosystem used by Mercedes-Benz. This means that all production data can be accessed and analysed by all employees in real time via the cloud.

The “Next Generation Paintshop” will cover all special and large-scale painting processes – from the high-tech cleaning immersion baths to corrosion protection, sealing using the drop-on-demand process and surface finishing in the painting process. Following a successful pilot project at the Rastatt plant, the building technology will also be monitored using generative AI.

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz