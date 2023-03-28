What an adventure! Dacia Jogger celebrates a year of disrupting the UK car market

The Dacia Jogger marks a year of being on sale in the UK as global production surpasses 100,000

Dacia UK is celebrating 12 months of the Dacia Jogger shaking up the car market. In the space of a year since launch, the versatile seven-seater has introduced the nation’s car buyers to a whole new concept of family car, won eight awards, formed the basis for the brand’s first ever hybrid, become the UK’s only new Wheelchair Accessible Car, and literally given customers the option to enjoy a good night’s sleep!

Completely unique in the family car segment, the Dacia Jogger has quickly gathered momentum. Over 100,000 have now been produced in Dacia’s historical plant in Mioveni, Romania. The 100,000th vehicle was a seven-seat Jogger HYBRID 140 Extreme in Dusty Khaki.

With over 6,000 UK sales since its launch in March 2022, the previous range-topping Extreme SE trim level has resonated most with the nation’s car buyers, accounting for more than 62% of sales and reaffirming that Dacia customers favour the most generously equipped variants.

Terracotta Bronze has proved the most popular, with over a quarter of UK customers ordering the bold colour.

The Jogger’s impact has spanned the length and breadth of the UK, too. Lanarkshire car buyers have purchased the most, with those in Essex and Glamorgan following close behind. Several have also found new homes as far afield as the Channel Isles, Shetland Islands and the Orkney Islands.

Blending sports tourer versatility with the comfort and rugged style of an SUV, the Dacia Jogger was an attractive proposition from the off, but it has grown even more appealing as the year has progressed.

The addition of Dacia’s new brand identity in June 2022, together with contemporary new colours, such as Dusty Khaki, heightened the Jogger’s distinctive style, while 2023 started with the announcement of the new electrified version – the Jogger HYBRID 140.

Dacia’s first ever hybrid, the Jogger HYBRID 140, adds the benefits of electrified vehicles to the model’s existing attributes. Capable of up to 56.6mpg combined (WLTP) and emitting only 112g/km CO 2 , the HYBRID 140 also offers the opportunity to drive in smooth and silent all-electric mode up to 80% of the time on city roads.

Another first, and underlining its unrivalled versatility, is that Jogger is currently the UK’s only new Wheelchair Accessible Car. The platform allowed Sirus Automotive to develop an innovative and unique offering that delivers levels of space usually reserved for van-based conversions, providing accommodation for up to six people, including one wheelchair passenger*.

Most recently, the Jogger line-up has been enhanced with the new range-topping Extreme trim level and the Sleep Pack option. Both strengthen the Jogger’s adventurous nature, with the Extreme specification boasting such features as exclusive Cedar Green paintwork and contrasting Copper Brown details, highly durable MicroCloud upholstery, and the Extended Grip function that adjusts the electronic stability control settings to optimise traction on loose surfaces.

The Sleep Pack is Dacia’s first new accessory launched as part of the InNature range. The clever option turns the Jogger’s spacious interior into a bedroom for two in minutes, meaning that going camping has never been so easy! It includes a 220-litre storage box that can be accessed with the double bed folded or unfolded, only requiring the removal of the third row of seats to fit.

What’s more, all of this has happened against the backdrop of numerous prestigious industry awards. Since launch, the Jogger has won eight UK awards, with judges universally praising its unique proposition of space, practicality and value. Its latest award reaffirms its suitability for family adventures with the judges proclaiming the Dacia Jogger as the winner of the ‘Best Large Family Car’ category at the UK Car of the Year Awards 2023.

Luke Broad, Dacia Brand Director for the UK, said: “With its clever packaging, outstanding value and adventurous spirit, the Jogger epitomises Dacia and its values, and we are delighted that so many drivers and families have taken it to their hearts. The Jogger’s journey has only just begun and without doubt, there’s a lot more to come.”

*Depending on the type and weight of the wheelchair

SOURCE: Dacia