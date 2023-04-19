Waze app is now available in your Volvo car

Our in-car app library just grew one app larger today as Waze becomes available to all Volvo cars with Google built-in around the globe

Our in-car app library just grew one app larger today as Waze becomes available to all Volvo cars with Google built-in around the globe. Our collaboration also brings the in-car Waze app to drivers in the US and Asia Pacific for the first time.

The best of Waze’s real-time routing, navigation and alerts are accessible with nothing more than a one-time setup after downloading in the Google Play Store in your Volvo car. No matter who’s driving the car and what device they use, navigation with Waze will be just one simple tap away.

The in-car Waze app helps make your everyday journey easier by avoiding phone-related hassles and distractions, while continuing to offer the excellent functionalities that you’ve come to expect from the Waze app on your mobile phone.

Seamlessly displayed on Volvo Cars’ infotainment system, the in-car Waze app utilises more of the centre screen in the Volvo user interface you’re most familiar with, making navigation more comfortable with a bigger and bolder eye-level display area.

“We’re continuing to expand our in-car app offer to bring more options and benefits to our customers, allowing them to personalise their car,” says Erik Severinson, our global head of new car programmes & operations strategy. “We’re committed to continuously improving the experience in Volvo cars through our in-house software development and ongoing collaborations with tech companies such as Google and Waze.”

“We’re thrilled to announce our collaboration with Volvo Cars as their car owners around the world can now access the best of Waze real-time navigation, routing and traffic alerts through the car’s infotainment system,” said Aron Di Castro, Director, Marketing and Partnerships at Waze. “Having Waze’s real-time navigation, routing, and alerts seamlessly displayed in the car, without needing to connect your phone to the car, makes for a simplified and seamless driving experience.”

With the Android emulator offered on the Volvo Cars Developer Portal, Waze could develop and test the in-car app virtually, alongside the in-car infotainment system. This dual testing allowed the team to deliver a high-quality user experience before launching in customer cars today.

The small print

The Waze app is available for download in the Google Play Store on all Volvo cars with Google built-in in Volvo Cars’ markets globally except China, South Korea, and Vietnam.

Availability of the features and services mentioned above may differ between markets.

Google, Google Play, and Waze are trademarks of Google LLC.

SOURCE: Volvo Cars