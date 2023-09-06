WAE unveils EVRh at Cenex LCV: A high-performance hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle platform

WAE Technologies (WAE) launches ultra-high performance hydrogen fuel cell electric architecture, EVRh

EVRh demonstrates the potential of hydrogen (H2) hybrid powertrain systems, as a parallel-hybrid derivative of its EVR rolling chassis concept

Complete turnkey solution for both start-ups and OEMs, reducing development costs and time to market while offering maximum design flexibility and zero tailpipe emissions

With an industry-leading Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV) battery pack at its core, EVRh is capable of discharging 430kW of power and having a 120kW charge power, providing maximum vehicle performance

EVRh enables sub-2.5secs 0-100km/h acceleration with a vehicle mass less than 1900kg, with a range of 600km

The launch of EVRh follows EVR – the innovative electric vehicle platform developed and revealed by WAE Technologies last year

WAE Technologies (WAE) has today revealed its latest hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle innovation, at this year’s CENEX Low Carbon Vehicle (LCV) Show (stand C3-606)

The ultra-high performance hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle platform – EVRh – has been developed to demonstrate the potential of hydrogen (H2) powered powertrain systems through implementation in a high- performance vehicle application. Produced by WAE in Oxfordshire, EVRh combines WAE’s extensive vehicle and powertrain engineering experience alongside a cutting-edge H2 fuel cell system, in one innovative package, allowing for end users to have zero tailpipe emissions driving.

The launch of EVRh comes exactly one year since the reveal of its fully electric derivative, EVR. EVRh utilises an H2 fuel cell system, to produce electricity through a chemical reaction between hydrogen and oxygen in a fuel cell stack. Working with partners for the H2 fuel cell system, paired with WAE’s systems integration and electrification technology, EVRh determines the potential of hydrogen powered performance systems, as a parallel-hybrid derivative of its EVR rolling chassis concept.

Featuring a lightweight composite structure, the high-performance H2 fuel tank and battery system are situated in the middle of the vehicle, optimising centre of gravity. The platform’s design flexibility enables manufacturers to create multiple configurations from track-only vehicle, where power-to-weight is maximised, to roadgoing models of both open-roof Targa and fixed-roof GT style.

This is made possible by the architecture’s central tub which has been designed from day one to allow for such flexibility – including open roof design – while still featuring the very latest performance technology such as active aerodynamics.

The powertrain has a state-of-art liquid-cooled FCEV battery pack at its core, EVRh is capable of discharging 430kW of power and having a 120kW charge power, enabling sub-2.5secs 0-100km/h acceleration and an estimated lap time of the Nürburgring in under 7mins 20secs. All-wheel drive and rear-wheel drive layouts are supported through multiple e-motor configurations.

The Hydrogen hybrid powertrain also brings multiple benefits to manufacturers, enabling an accelerated route to market, with the entire engineering and assembly completed by WAE, significantly reducing time and cost from development to market launch.

Similarly, both OEMs and Tier 1s have the chance to incorporate new products into the powertrain using EVRh, since the rolling chassis can undergo continuous enhancements by leveraging WAE’s latest motor and battery technologies.

Paul McNamara, Technical Director for WAE Technologies, said: “Since its inception in 2010, WAE has been dedicated to innovating cutting-edge and transformative technologies across a variety of applications and industries. EVRh, on display at CENEX LCV for the first time, is another key example of WAE’s capabilities in the development of solutions for zero carbon vehicles, enabling state-of-the-art FCEV vehicles to be brought to market rapidly and cost-effectively.”

In line with WAE’s planned expansion, WAE will also be showcasing opportunities for anyone wishing to join our rapidly growing global team and committed to delivering a zero emissions future.

SOURCE: WAE