Volvo Trucks launches new safety systems

Aiming to increase the safety of cyclists and pedestrians, and also facilitate the drivers’ work, Volvo Trucks is now introducing a range of new safety systems for its vehicles

Aiming to increase the safety of cyclists and pedestrians, and also facilitate the drivers’ work, Volvo Trucks is now introducing a range of new safety systems for its vehicles.

Among the features that have been developed to increase the safety of pedestrians and cyclists while at the same time facilitating the work of the driver, is the new Front Short Range Assist. The system is designed to detect if a cyclist or pedestrian in the risk area in front of the truck, using a front radar and camera, and warns the driver if there is imminent risk of a collision. Another feature is a new door opening warning system. This system is designed to warn if a pedestrian, cyclist, or car is approaching the truck from behind, on the same side of the truck where the door is opened.

“We’re constantly developing and introducing additional safety systems that can enhance the driver’s capabilities, helping to protect both them and the people they share the road with. At Volvo Trucks, our long-term vision is zero accidents, and safety is at the core of everything we do. With these new systems we take important steps to accomplish these aims,” says Anna Wrige Berling, Traffic & Product Safety Director at Volvo Trucks.

Some of the new features have been developed to – already now meet or even exceed – the EU’s updated safety legislation, the General Safety Regulation (GSR), that will come into effect in July 2024. GSR, which makes several advanced driver support systems mandatory, aims to increase road safety and improve protection of drivers, pedestrians and cyclists. By introducing the legislation, the EU expects to save over 25 000 lives and avoid 140 000 injuries by 2038.

“We are positive towards tougher regulations when it comes to safety, and Volvo Trucks already offers the other systems that will become mandatory in 2024 with GSR,” says Anna Wrige Berling.

The new safety features from Volvo Trucks are:

Front Short Range Assist (included in the GSR)

A front radar and camera are used to detect if someone is in front of the truck. Via a visual and sound signal, the system warns the driver if there is imminent risk of a collision.



Intelligent Speed Assist (included in the GSR)

This feature keeps the driver informed about speed limits by detecting road speed signs and displaying the limit on the instrument panel. The system displays the speed limit for the actual vehicle combination and also warns, with both visuals and sound alerts, if the speed limit is exceeded.

Tire Pressure Monitoring System (included in the GSR)

This system monitors the tire pressure on the truck and trailer. The new GSR regulation stipulates that if the pressure drops 20% below reference pressure, the driver should be informed via the driver display. The Volvo system exceeds the legal requirements by letting the driver choose to be warned even earlier than the stipulated 20% pressure drop. The system is capable of monitoring a wide range of under- and over-pressure readings. In addition, better energy efficiency is achieved by always having the optimum tire pressure.

Door Opening Warning

This system, which is available on both sides of the truck, will warn if a moving object such as a pedestrian, cyclist or car is approaching from behind in the monitored area, on the same side of the truck where the door is opened. The system is active when the truck is at a standstill, and for two minutes after the engine or motor has been switched off.

Auto Hold

The Auto Hold feature helps keep the truck stationary until the accelerator is applied, thus reassuring and assisting the driver on slopes and hills.

Intelligent Speed Assist will be available on most markets, while the other systems will be available globally on the Volvo FH, FM and FMX with diesel, gas and electric drivelines, starting in September this year. The Volvo FL and FE models will get the safety systems as part of GSR enhancements before end of 2023.

SOURCE: Volvo Group