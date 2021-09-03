Volvo Cars reports sales of 45,786 cars in August, sees weaker second half 2021

Volvo Cars reported global sales of 45,786 cars in August, down 10.6 per cent compared with the same period last year

Since mid-July, supplier shut-downs due to Covid-19 in South East Asia, especially in Malaysia, has worsened an already strained supply situation. These material shortages have led to temporary production halts at Volvo Cars’ facilities in Sweden, Belgium, China and the US, with reduced production volumes as a result.

Volvo Cars continues to monitor the situation and currently expects that, for the second half of 2021, it will be challenging to achieve the volume levels achieved during the same period 2020. This will have an impact on revenue and profit, but Volvo Cars’ outlook for the full year 2021 still remains.

In the first eight months of the year, the company sold 483,426 cars globally, up 26.1 per cent compared with the same period last year.

The sales of Volvo Cars’ Recharge line-up of chargeable models remained strong and accounted for 24.2 per cent of all cars sold in the month. In Europe, Volvo Cars reached an all-time high as 47 per cent of all cars sold in August were from the Recharge line-up.

The US reported a solid sales performance in August with 10,686 cars sold, a 3 per cent increase compared with the same period last year. The increase was led by a strong customer demand, mainly for the XC90 which was the best-selling model, followed by the XC60.

For the month of August, sales in China were impacted by the Covid-19 outbreaks in South East Asia. This led to lowered retail deliveries despite strong underlying demand and order intake. Total volumes for the month reached 13,112 cars, down 17.2 per cent compared with August of last year.

European sales for the month were down to 13,052 cars, a 25.4 per cent decline compared to the same period last year. The decline in sales was related to the material shortage, which affected the production volumes and, consequently, the sales performance in the region.

A detailed break-up of regional sales is given below:

August January- August 2020 2021 Change 2020 2021 Change Europe 17,493 13,052 -25.4% 169,427 202,282 19.4% China 15,835 13,112 -17.2% 95,986 122,914 28.1% US 10,378 10,686 3.0% 63,330 86,015 35.8% Other 7,533 8,936 18.6% 54,749 72,215 31.9% Total 51,239 45,786 -10.6% 383,492 483,426 26.1%

For the month of August, the XC60 was the top selling model with sales of 14,972 cars (2020: 15,938), followed by the XC40 with total sales of 11,716 cars (2020: 13,828 units), and the Volvo XC90 with 8,023 cars sold (2020: 6,966 units).

SOURCE: Volvo Cars