Volvo Cars reports March sales

Volvo Cars reported global sales of 70,737 cars in March, down 10 per cent compared to the same period last year.

The company’s sales of electrified models – fully electric and plug-in hybrid models – decreased 9 per cent compared to the same period last year and accounted for 43 per cent of all cars sold during March. The share of fully electric cars constituted 19 per cent of all cars sold for the month.

The total sales for the period of January through March amounted to 172,219 cars globally, a decrease of 6 per cent compared to the same period 2024.

In Europe, sales reached 36,093 cars in March, down 9 per cent compared to the same period last year. The sales of Volvo Cars’ electrified models decreased by 18 per cent compared to the same period last year, and the share of electrified models accounted for 57 per cent of all cars sold in Europe during March.

Sales in the US decreased 8 per cent in March, totalling 14,052 cars. Sales of electrified models increased 5 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Volvo Cars’ sales in China reached 10,867 cars, down 22 per cent compared to March 2024. Sales of electrified models stood at 1,243 sold cars, an increase of 20 per cent compared to the same period last year.

In March, the Volvo XC60 was the top-selling model with sales of 23,776 cars (2024: 22,402), followed by the XC40/EX40, with total sales of 18,629 cars (2024: 20,557) and the XC90 at 10,764 cars (2024: 10,826).

March March Jan-Mar Jan-Mar Jan-Mar Jan-Mar 2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change Europe 36,093 39,756 -9% 82,136 89,670 -8% Electrified Models 20,432 24,856 -18% 49,897 54,819 -9% – Fully electric 9,079 14,967 -39% 22,095 31,237 -29% – Plug-in hybrid 11,353 9,889 15% 27,802 23,582 18% Mild hybrids/ICE 15,661 14,900 5% 32,239 34,851 -7% China 10,867 14,005 -22% 33,333 37,958 -12% Electrified models 1,243 1,039 20% 3,406 2,443 39% – Fully electric 175 369 -53% 569 667 -15% – Plug-in hybrid 1,068 670 59% 2,837 1,776 60% Mild hybrids/ICE 9,624 12,966 -26% 29,927 35,515 -16% US 14,052 15,315 -8% 33,285 30,951 8% Electrified models 3,826 3,642 5% 9,449 8,088 17% – Fully electric 985 351 181% 2,706 970 179% – Plug-in hybrid 2,841 3,291 -14% 6,743 7,118 -5% Mild hybrids/ICE 10,226 11,673 -12% 23,836 22,863 4% Other 9,725 9,894 -2% 23,465 24,108 -3% Electrified models 4,986 4,021 24% 11,731 9,645 22% – Fully electric 3,175 2,334 36% 7,079 5,297 34% – Plug-in hybrid 1,811 1,687 7% 4,652 4,348 7% Mild hybrids/ICE 4,739 5,873 -19% 11,734 14,463 -19% Total 70,737 78,970 -10% 172,219 182,687 -6% Electrified models 30,487 33,558 -9% 74,483 74,995 -1% – Fully electric 13,414 18,021 -26% 32,449 38,171 -15% – Plug-in hybrid 17,073 15,537 10% 42,034 36,824 14% Mild hybrids/ICE 40,250 45,412 -11% 97,736 107,692 -9%

SOURCE: Volvo Cars