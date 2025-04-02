Volvo Cars reports March sales

Volvo Cars reported global sales of 70,737 cars in March, down 10 per cent compared to the same period last year.
The company’s sales of electrified models – fully electric and plug-in hybrid models – decreased 9 per cent compared to the same period last year and accounted for 43 per cent of all cars sold during March. The share of fully electric cars constituted 19 per cent of all cars sold for the month.
The total sales for the period of January through March amounted to 172,219 cars globally, a decrease of 6 per cent compared to the same period 2024.
In Europe, sales reached 36,093 cars in March, down 9 per cent compared to the same period last year. The sales of Volvo Cars’ electrified models decreased by 18 per cent compared to the same period last year, and the share of electrified models accounted for 57 per cent of all cars sold in Europe during March.
Sales in the US decreased 8 per cent in March, totalling 14,052 cars. Sales of electrified models increased 5 per cent compared to the same period last year.
Volvo Cars’ sales in China reached 10,867 cars, down 22 per cent compared to March 2024. Sales of electrified models stood at 1,243 sold cars, an increase of 20 per cent compared to the same period last year.
In March, the Volvo XC60 was the top-selling model with sales of 23,776 cars (2024: 22,402), followed by the XC40/EX40, with total sales of 18,629 cars (2024: 20,557) and the XC90 at 10,764 cars (2024: 10,826).
|March
|March
|Jan-Mar
|Jan-Mar
|Jan-Mar
|Jan-Mar
|2025
|2024
|Change
|2025
|2024
|Change
|Europe
|36,093
|39,756
|-9%
|82,136
|89,670
|-8%
|Electrified Models
|20,432
|24,856
|-18%
|49,897
|54,819
|-9%
|– Fully electric
|9,079
|14,967
|-39%
|22,095
|31,237
|-29%
|– Plug-in hybrid
|11,353
|9,889
|15%
|27,802
|23,582
|18%
|Mild hybrids/ICE
|15,661
|14,900
|5%
|32,239
|34,851
|-7%
|China
|10,867
|14,005
|-22%
|33,333
|37,958
|-12%
|Electrified models
|1,243
|1,039
|20%
|3,406
|2,443
|39%
|– Fully electric
|175
|369
|-53%
|569
|667
|-15%
|– Plug-in hybrid
|1,068
|670
|59%
|2,837
|1,776
|60%
|Mild hybrids/ICE
|9,624
|12,966
|-26%
|29,927
|35,515
|-16%
|US
|14,052
|15,315
|-8%
|33,285
|30,951
|8%
|Electrified models
|3,826
|3,642
|5%
|9,449
|8,088
|17%
|– Fully electric
|985
|351
|181%
|2,706
|970
|179%
|– Plug-in hybrid
|2,841
|3,291
|-14%
|6,743
|7,118
|-5%
|Mild hybrids/ICE
|10,226
|11,673
|-12%
|23,836
|22,863
|4%
|Other
|9,725
|9,894
|-2%
|23,465
|24,108
|-3%
|Electrified models
|4,986
|4,021
|24%
|11,731
|9,645
|22%
|– Fully electric
|3,175
|2,334
|36%
|7,079
|5,297
|34%
|– Plug-in hybrid
|1,811
|1,687
|7%
|4,652
|4,348
|7%
|Mild hybrids/ICE
|4,739
|5,873
|-19%
|11,734
|14,463
|-19%
|Total
|70,737
|78,970
|-10%
|172,219
|182,687
|-6%
|Electrified models
|30,487
|33,558
|-9%
|74,483
|74,995
|-1%
|– Fully electric
|13,414
|18,021
|-26%
|32,449
|38,171
|-15%
|– Plug-in hybrid
|17,073
|15,537
|10%
|42,034
|36,824
|14%
|Mild hybrids/ICE
|40,250
|45,412
|-11%
|97,736
|107,692
|-9%
SOURCE: Volvo Cars