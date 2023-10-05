Volvo Cars reports 25 per cent sales growth in September

Volvo Cars global sales reached 61,666 cars in September, up 25 per cent compared to the same period last year as Europe, the US and China all reported sales growth for the month

For the first nine months of 2023, the company sold 509,158 cars, an increase of 19 per cent compared to last year.

Volvo Cars’ Recharge line-up of models with a fully electric or plug-in hybrid powertrain grew 37 per cent compared to September last year and accounted for 34 per cent of all cars sold globally. The share of fully electric cars accounted for 15 per cent of the overall sales, which was 12 per cent in September 2022.

Sales in Europe tallied 25,489 cars, an increase of 32 per cent compared to the same month last year. Sales of Recharge cars grew to 13,599 cars, resulting in a share of 53 per cent for the region.

For the US, sales increased by 65 per cent compared to September last year, amounting to 10,946 cars. For this period, the company´s sales of Recharge models made up 28 per cent of the overall sales in the US.

In China, Volvo Cars increased sales during the month of September by 4 per cent, resulting in 15,460 sold cars. Sales of Recharge models grew 20 per cent compared to the same period last year.

SOURCE: Volvo Cars