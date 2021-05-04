Volvo Cars global sales up by 97.5 per cent in April

Volvo Cars achieved its tenth consecutive month of sales growth as the company’s global sales increased by 97.5 per cent in April, compared with the same month last year

Volvo Cars achieved its tenth consecutive month of sales growth as the company’s global sales increased by 97.5 per cent in April, compared with the same month last year.

In April, Volvo Cars sold a total of 62,724 cars, up from 31,760 cars in the same period last year. The growth was mainly driven by a strong demand in US and Europe, in combination with a recovery from a sales drop in April last year related to the Covid-19 pandemic. In China, where sales returned to growth around this time last year, the company reported a steady increase of 11.6 per cent.

Sales in the January-April period landed at 248,422 cars, up 51.8 per cent compared with the same period last year.

Sales of its Recharge line-up of chargeable models, with a fully electric or plug-in hybrid powertrain, remained strong in Europe during the month of April, representing 42 per cent of the company’s overall sales in Europe. Globally, Recharge cars accounted for 24.3 per cent of the total sales volume.

In the US, sales increased by 185.5 per cent in April compared with the same month last year, mainly driven by a strong demand for the XC90 and XC60. Total sales reached 11,036 cars, an increase from 3,866 in the same period 2020, when many states implemented stay-at-home orders due to the pandemic.

European sales grew to 25,816 cars for the month of April, up 178 per cent compared to the same period last year. The increase was mainly driven by markets that have started to recover after last year’s pandemic-related shutdowns, as well as a strong sales increase in UK, Sweden and Germany.

China, Volvo Cars’ biggest market, reported a solid sales growth in April, with total sales reaching 16,435 cars. The increase was led by a high demand for the locally assembled XC60 and S90 models.

A detailed break-up of regional sales is given below:

April January- April 2020 2021 Change 2020 2021 Change Europe 9,285 25,816 178 % 79,878 113,366 41.9% China 14,724 16,435 11.6% 35,504 61,677 73.7% US 3,866 11,036 185.5% 23,351 38,275 63.9% Other 3,885 9,437 142.9% 24,916 35,104 40.9% Total 31,760 62,724 97.5% 163,649 248,422 51.8%

In April, the XC40 was the top selling model with sales of 19,833 cars (5,708), followed by the XC60, with total sales of 17,925 cars (10,908 units), and the Volvo XC90 with 9,371 cars (4,425 units).

SOURCE: Volvo Cars