Volvo Cars appoints Johan Ekdahl as CFO

Volvo Cars has appointed Johan Ekdahl as Chief Financial Officer, effective September 1, 2022. He has been Volvo Cars’ acting CFO since June this year when he succeeded Björn Annwall who took up a new position as Chief Commercial Officer & Deputy CEO.

Johan joined Volvo Cars in 2015 and has led global accounting and group reporting in the company since 2017.

“Johan is a strong leader who combines financial expertise with in-depth knowledge of our business. His background and experience will be crucial in his role as CFO to help us accelerate towards our strategic ambitions and become a fully electric carmaker by 2030”, said Jim Rowan, President and Chief Executive of Volvo Cars.

“Our financial position is solid, and we are well equipped to achieve our strategic ambitions. Finance plays a key role on that journey, and I look forward to continuing working with the great Volvo Cars team to drive our sustainable and profitable growth” said Johan Ekdahl, CFO at Volvo Cars.

Johan holds a master’s degree in Business and Economics from Gothenburg University. Before joining Volvo Cars, he worked as an authorised auditor at EY.

SOURCE: Volvo Cars