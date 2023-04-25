Volvo Buses signs Letter of Intent with MCV for production of electric buses for the European market

Volvo Buses has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with the bodybuilder MCV (Manufacturing Commercial Vehicles) with the intention to produce bodies for its electric buses for the city- and intercity segments in European markets

Volvo Buses has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with the bodybuilder MCV (Manufacturing Commercial Vehicles) with the intention to produce bodies for its electric buses for the city- and intercity segments in European markets.

Serial production is planned to start in the summer of 2024 and the first electric buses are expected to be delivered to customers in Europe in the beginning of 2025.

“We are very pleased that we have deepened our partnership with MCV since they have both the experience and the competence to produce bodies of the highest quality, meeting European standards and demands,” says Dan Pettersson, Senior Vice President at Volvo Buses. “By cooperating with an external bodybuilder, we will have greater flexibility to better meet market requirements and customer demands.”

The intention is that MCV under license will produce bodies for the city buses Volvo 7900 Electric and the Volvo 7900 Electric Artie with both two and three axles. For the intercity segment Volvo Buses and MCV will work together to develop an electric offer. As earlier communicated, chassis production will remain at Volvo Buses’ plants in Boras and Uddevalla, Sweden.

“Volvo Buses will be the point of contact for customers to ensure high standards in sustainability, safety and quality. We will continue to support customers with uptime services and spare parts, both for upcoming new offers and for customers that already have Volvo buses in their fleet today,” says Dan Pettersson.

MCV is already one of Volvo Buses’ key partners and has successfully delivered bodies to customers in the UK, such as Metroline who will use the electric buses in London’s public transport system.

“We look forward to expanding our partnership with Volvo Buses and work together to create an attractive offer for their customers,” says Karim Ghabbour, MCV President, Manufacturing Commercial Vehicles.

The partnership with MCV is part of Volvo Buses’ new business model in Europe, which is to focus on chassis production and work together with external bodybuilders to offer customers a complete range of city and intercity buses as well as coaches. The Letter of Intent with MCV applies to bodies for electric buses for the city and intercity segments in Europe. Parallel to the partnership with MCV, Volvo Buses is investigating additional offerings with other bodybuilders.

SOURCE: Volvo Buses