Volvo Buses provides live demonstration of charging technology

The event was part of the EU’s ASSURED project, which aims to develop and test different technologies for a common high-power charging infrastructure across Europe. Håkan Agnevall, President of Volvo Buses, spoke of the importance of standardisation and interoperability if electric vehicles are to be adopted on a large-scale.

“Volvo Buses has been a pioneer in the development of common standards for high-power charging solutions. We pushed very early the need for establishing standardisation within the industry and created the charging concept OppCharge together with other bus manufacturers and suppliers of charging infrastructure.”

The first keynote speaker was Patrick Anthony Child, Director General representing the EU Commission, who stated that the EU Commission is very happy to support this flagship project which is the result of good cooperation.

Professor Dr Joeri Van Mierlo, EU ASSURED Project Coordinator, explained the aims of the project, and the importance of standardization for electrification of vehicles going forward.

Mohamed Mezgahni, Secretary General of UITP (International Association of Public Transport), declared that the public transport sector has a vital role in dealing with massive global issues, such as climate change.

“One of the key methods in backing our members in the transition to cleaner fleets has been by undertaking projects such as ASSURED, which deal with the electrification of urban commercial fleets,” claimed Mohamed Mezgahni while speaking at the event. “This project brings together the industry, cities and operators in a common effort towards the interoperability and standardisation of electric buses.”

Roger Vahnberg, Senior Vice President of Västtrafik (the Public Transport Authority in Gothenburg), talked about Västtrafik´s successful experience going from smaller tests seven years ago up until today where they expect to have 230 electric buses operating by December.

One of the demonstrations offered a glimpse of Volvo Buses’ new panto up concept, which uses a roof-mounted pantograph.

Other demonstrations included the high-power charging solution currently being used at an indoor bus stop in Lindholmen, Gothenburg, and an ultra-high-power charging solution currently being used on a real cross-town trunk line in Eriksberg.

SOURCE: Volvo Buses