Volvo Buses and FlixBus sign cooperation agreement to simplify fleet development for operators

The two companies have entered into a cooperation agreement and will work together to develop more sustainable coach travel by making fleet development easier for FlixBus partner operators.

The FlixBus-Volvo Buses cooperation will support bus companies by lowering the efforts required on the operators’ side during vehicle procurement.

The agreement came into effect on 1st of May 2022 and enables Volvo Buses to supply coaches to FlixBus’s partner network, which has routes connecting 2,500 destinations in 38 countries with more than 450,000 daily connections.

Niklas Orre, Vice President, Coach Sales at Volvo Buses in Europe, says: “Volvo Buses and FlixBus have the same view of people transport – it must be sustainable, safe and reliable. Our cooperation agreement and our partnership give us the opportunity to develop this concept together.”

Fabian Stenger, COO at FlixBus, says: “Volvo Buses is a partner that shares our values concerning climate-friendly travel and supplies premium buses that can guarantee the FlixBus quality our customers are looking for.”

The strengthened alliance has already led to the expansion of Flixbus’s biofuel fleet in France. From the end of September, two Volvo 9700 double decker coaches on the Brest to Grenoble route will start running on Oleo100, a biofuel made from French rapeseed oil. The route is the longest commercial line in Europe to run on French biofuel.

SOURCE: Volvo Buses