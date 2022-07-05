Volta Trucks confirms attendance at IAA Hannover with full-electric Volta Zero

Volta Trucks, the leading and disruptive full-electric commercial vehicle manufacturer and services provider, has confirmed its attendance at IAA Hannover, Europe’s largest show for the commercial vehicle industry, at Deutsche Messe AG, Messegelände, 30521 Hannover, Germany between 19 – 25 September

Volta Trucks, the leading and disruptive full-electric commercial vehicle manufacturer and services provider, has confirmed its attendance at IAA Hannover, Europe’s largest show for the commercial vehicle industry, at Deutsche Messe AG, Messegelände, 30521 Hannover, Germany between 19 – 25 September.

Following a number of invitation-only customer events, IAA Hannover will be the first time the full-electric Volta Zero has been on public display in the important German market. Volta Trucks will present a roadgoing Volta Zero Design Verification prototype vehicle in its own sustainable city environment on booth #B18. A prototype Volta Zero will also be available for customer evaluation and feedback within the organiser’s demonstration drive environment. On hand will also be a number of Volta Trucks experts covering the product, the Truck as a Service subscription model, including vehicle charging, and experts on the subsidies and incentives available for customers transitioning to zero-tailpipe emission fleets across European markets.

Confirming Volta Trucks’ participation at the IAA Hannover, Chief Executive Officer of Volta Trucks, Essa Al-Saleh, said; “Germany is an extremely important market to Volta Trucks and the wider automotive industry. We see significant commercial traction in Germany for the full-electric Volta Zero thanks, in part, to the progressive mindset of German fleet owners and generous subsidies and incentives from the government to motivate the transition to zero tailpipe emission trucks. I’m looking forward to meeting our customers and future prospects at the show, as well as enabling them to experience a Design Verification prototype vehicle first-hand at the event’s driving experience centre. It promises to be a significant moment for Volta Trucks, just ahead of starting real-world vehicle evaluation and trials of vehicles in customer depots later this year, and commencing production of customer vehicles soon afterwards.”

