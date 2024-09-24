Volkswagen integrates AI into the myVW mobile app with Google Cloud

MY24 Atlas and Cross Sport owners have access to generative AI capabilities within the myVW mobile app powered by Google Cloud

Volkswagen of America, Inc. (VWoA) announced today the deployment of generative AI within the myVW mobile app through a strategic partnership with Google Cloud. Volkswagen is leveraging Google Cloud’s industry-leading AI and machine learning capabilities, as well as expertise from Google Cloud Consulting, to power Volkswagen’s new myVW Virtual Assistant and provide vehicle owners with intuitive access to critical vehicle information and services.

The new generative AI-powered Virtual Assistant within the myVW app is currently available to all MY24 Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport vehicle owners, with drivers able to access information and answers specific to their vehicles.

The myVW Virtual Assistant combines Volkswagen’s connected car data with Gemini models on Google Cloud’s Vertex AI platform to deliver low-latency, accurate information to users. Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport owners through the myVW app can use the new Virtual Assistant to explore their owners’ manuals and ask questions such as, “How do I change a flat tire?” or, “What does this digital cockpit indicator light mean?” In addition, myVW app users can use Gemini’s multi-modal capabilities to see helpful information and context on indicator lights simply by pointing their smartphone camera at their dashboards.

“We’re driven to introduce new technologies and features that enhance the ownership experience for all of our Volkswagen customers and create love for our vehicles,” said Abdallah Shanti, Chief Information Officer for Volkswagen Group of America. “AI is emerging as a utility tool for Volkswagen owners to better understand their vehicles and get answers to questions faster and easier. Thanks to our strong collaboration with Google Cloud, we’re able to bring valuable technology into our vehicles that help us successfully connect to the car and our customers.”

With the combination of Google Cloud’s Vertex AI and BigQuery, Volkswagen is able to ground and tune Gemini models on multiple data sources, including vehicle owner’s manuals, frequently asked questions from customers, help center articles, official Volkswagen YouTube videos and step-by-step guides. Volkswagen also leveraged Google Cloud Consulting’s expertise throughout the app development process, from design to deployment. This comprehensive support ensures the app not only meets Volkswagen’s specific legal requirements and high standards but also delivers an innovative and user-centric experience.

“Volkswagen is setting a new standard for driver experiences by bringing the power of advanced generative AI directly to its customers,” said Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud. “With the myVW Virtual Assistant built on our AI platform – and using the multi-modal capabilities of our Gemini models – all model year 2024 Volkswagen Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport owners now have highly personalized vehicle support at their fingertips.”

“The myVW mobile app helps us advance our promise of unparalleled customer service and exceptional value for our Volkswagen vehicle owners,” said Rachael Zaluzec, Senior Vice President, Customer Experience & Brand Marketing for Volkswagen of America. “The myVW app and Virtual Assistant effectively bring a collection of different points of information into one place, giving our owners the support they value from Volkswagen.”

Most MY20 and newer Volkswagen vehicle owners will be able to use the new Volkswagen Virtual Assistant in the myWV app starting in 2025. The myVW app is available both in the Apple Store as well as the Google Play Store.

SOURCE: Volkswagen of America