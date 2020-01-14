Volkswagen Group records higher deliveries in 2019

Despite shrinking overall markets, the Volkswagen Group grew its worldwide deliveries by 1.3 percent to 10,974,600 vehicles in 2019. Market shares were expanded in all regions, in some cases significantly. Volume growth was achieved in Europe (+3.9 percent) and South America (+3.2 percent) while there were slight falls in North America (-0.5 percent) and Asia-Pacific (-0.4 percent). Strong growth was recorded with electric vehicles. As a result of many new models within the framework of the Group’s electric offensive and growing interest on the part of customers, there was a rise of around 80 percent to more than 140,000 vehicles.

In detail, deliveries in the regions in 2019 developed as follows:

In Europe, 4,552,800 vehicles were delivered, corresponding to a rise of 3.9 percent compared with 2018. In Western Europe, 3,747,000 customers took delivery of a vehicle from a Group brand (+ 4.6 percent). In the domestic market of Germany, growth was even stronger and 1,364,000 vehicles were handed over to customers (+ 6.2 percent). In Central and Eastern Europe, deliveries rose by 1.1 percent to 805,800 vehicles. In Russia, the Group brands handed 233,600 vehicles over to customers, 1.6 percent more than in 2018.

In the North America region, the Group recorded a slight fall in deliveries but was able to slightly expand its market share in an overall market which shrank more strongly. 951,500 customers of a Group brand took delivery of a new vehicle, a fall of 0.5 percent. In the USA, 654,200 vehicles were delivered, corresponding to a rise of 2.5 percent. In Canada, deliveries totaled 112,200 vehicles, a fall of 5.3 percent. In a shrinking overall market in Mexico, deliveries fell by 7.4 percent to 185,100 vehicles. Nevertheless, there was a slight increase in the market share.

In the South America region, the Group succeeded in boosting deliveries despite a fall in the overall market and therefore significantly expanded its market share. Customers took delivery of a total of 608,600 vehicles, 3.2 percent more than in 2018. In Brazil, the Group grew deliveries significantly by 17.1 percent to 470,400 vehicles. In Argentina, the overall economic situation was challenging. The Group was also affected by this trend and recorded a fall in deliveries of 39.5 percent to 71,800 vehicles, which still represented a significant increase in the market share.

In the Asia-Pacific region, the Volkswagen Group recorded a slight fall of 0.4 percent in deliveries to 4,530,100 vehicles. In an overall market which shrank more strongly, the market share was significantly expanded. In China, the Group’s largest single market, deliveries in a shrinking overall market rose by 0.6 percent to 4,233,600 vehicles, leading to a significant rise in the Group’s market share.

