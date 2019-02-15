Volkswagen Group makes solid start to new year

The Volkswagen Group made a solid start to the new year, delivering 882,200 vehicles to customers worldwide in January, 1.8 percent down on the same month last year. At the same time, the Group succeeded in winning market shares in a broadly declining world market. This was the case in Europe, South America and Asia/Pacific. Particularly in the largest single market of China, the Group was not entirely immune to the persistent weakness in the overall market, however, with deliveries only down 2.9 percent, it put on a far better performance than the market as a whole. Dr. Christian Dahlheim, Head of Volkswagen Group Sales, commented: “The Volkswagen Group made a solid start to the new year with relatively stable delivery figures. The fact that we won market shares in a broadly declining overall world market is a good result. It shows the strength of our brands and their products. The persistently volatile geopolitical environment and looming economic risks in individual markets will have a decisive impact on our business this year, and I believe China and Brexit will present us with special challenges, particularly in the first few months of the year.”

Deliveries in the regions developed as follows:

In Europe, the brands of the Volkswagen Group delivered a total of 334,400 vehicles in January 2019, 0.5 percent up on the same month last year. Group performance was especially strong in Central and Eastern Europe, where 56,100 vehicles were delivered, an increase of 3.3 percent. At 278,300 units, deliveries by the Group in Western Europe remained stable (0.0 percent). Group brands grew deliveries slightly in Germany, handing over 98,600 vehicles to customers (+0.7 percent).