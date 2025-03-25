Volkswagen Group cooperates with Valeo and Mobileye to enhance driver assistance in future MQB vehicles

The collaboration aims to enhance safety and driving comfort in Volkswagen’s upcoming MQB-based vehicle portfolio

Volkswagen Group is working with Valeo and Mobileye to upgrade the advanced driver assistance systems up to Level 2+ (“enhanced partially automated driving”) in its upcoming vehicle portfolio based on the MQB platform. Launching in the next few years, this cooperation will improve safety and driving comfort in high-volume vehicles, addressing both customer expectations and regulatory requirements.

“This cooperation supports us on our road to transformation: by sourcing hardware and software together, we streamline procurement, reduce complexity, and improve efficiency. It also empowers our performance program by enhancing technology while keeping costs competitive, ensuring high-quality solutions for our customers,” says Dirk Große-Loheide, Member of the Board of Management of the Volkswagen Brand responsible for Procurement and Member of Volkswagen AG’s Extended Executive Committee.

Beyond hands-free driving in specific conditions on approved highway sections, the system will offer features like traffic jam assist, hazard detection, parking assist, driver monitoring, and 360-degree emergency assist, with future-ready capabilities such as augmented reality displays.

With this collaboration and streamlined procurement across multiple brands, Volkswagen Group is advancing vehicle safety and automation while ensuring efficient development and cost-effective solutions for its customers.

Improved assistance systems

The new system features a 360-degree ring of multiple cameras and radars, along with software-defined capabilities, enabling hands-free driving on approved roads, smart parking, and improved occupant and pedestrian safety.

Valeo provides high-performance ECUs, sensors, and parking solutions, while Mobileye contributes its Surround ADAS™ platform, including the EyeQ™6 High processor and mapping technologies. For the first time, these elements are integrated into a single system, replacing multiple ECUs with a centralized unit. This improves efficiency, system performance, and allows for over-the-air updates to meet evolving safety standards.

“At Valeo, we are committed to advancing innovation in driver assistance technology. We are excited to embark on a new journey and to offer to Volkswagen, together with Mobileye, this complete solution of affordable, state-of-the-art, advanced driving features for their end-users,” explains Marc Vrecko, CEO of Valeo Brain Division.

“Working with Valeo and Volkswagen Group, this software and hardware integrated approach puts AI innovations to work in the real world.” said Prof. Amnon Shashua, president and CEO of Mobileye. “By improving efficiency and costs while upgrading capabilities for safety and comfort in driver assist, this system points the way to a new class of driving technology.”

SOURCE: Mobileye