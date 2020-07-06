Volkswagen completes final audit under Third Partial Consent Decrees with U.S. authorities

Volkswagen AG today announced the results of the third and final audit prepared by the company’s Independent Compliance Auditor, Larry D. Thompson. The report did not find any new violations and states that Volkswagen has met its obligations under the Third Partial Consent Decrees with the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) and California Attorney General.

Hiltrud D. Werner, Member of the Board of Management of Volkswagen AG for Integrity and Legal Affairs, commented: “We are proud of the progress we have made to enhance our internal compliance, reporting and monitoring functions. We would like to thank Mr. Thompson and his team for their guidance through the audit and support in satisfying our obligations under the Third Partial Consent Decrees with the U.S. authorities.”

The findings from the first and second interim reports are incorporated into the third report, which covers the entire three-year term of the Independent Compliance Auditor.

Thompson also serves as the Independent Compliance Monitor under the terms of Volkswagen’s 2017 plea agreement with the DOJ. Subject to final certification by Thompson, the Monitorship will continue until September.

The audit involved the review of Volkswagen AG, Audi AG, Volkswagen Group of America and Volkswagen Chattanooga. Thompson’s final report is available as provided by the Third Partial Consent Decrees in both German and English at:https://www.vwcourtsettlement.com/en/published-reports/

