Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles maintains marketshare and position in 2020

During 2020, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles registered 32,349 light commercial vehicles, while sales of the brand’s heavy vans, passenger carriers and campervans took Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ total registrations to 36,140.

Although this represents a significant fall in volume of around 10,000 units caused by the effects of the global pandemic which saw the overall <3.5t commercial vehicle market drop by 20 per cent, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles once again retained its number two position in the UK light commercial vehicle sector with a market share of 11.1 per cent (2019: 11.6).

2020 sales highlights included delivering 8,797 Crafters, a decline of only 544 vehicles vs 2019, and nearly 17,000 Transporter models. Sales of panel vans were boosted by the rise in home delivery and the growth of other essential and emergency services, including ambulances.

Amarok sales fell to just over 2,000 units following the end of production of the pick-up model in May. A new model based on the collaboration with Ford is due to come to market late in 2022. The Caddy 4 was also in run-out, with 6,864 finding UK homes ahead of the launch of the all-new fifth generation model which is on sale now, with first deliveries expected in March. The trend in staycations and camping trips kept interest in the brand’s campervans high, although production constraints meant actual registrations were down compared to the previous year.

Director of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, Cian O’Brien, said: “COVID-19 impacted our business in 2020 in ways we could never have predicted, but the final results are testament to the resilience and hard work of our head office and Van Centre network teams, as well as the trust customers put in our brand, and our Working With You promise to support them through tough times. I’m really proud of the ways in which we’ve supported essential workers as well as SMEs during the past year, ensuring we could deliver the vehicles as well as the aftersales services they needed to keep the country and their businesses moving.

“This year has lots in store for our customers with the launch of the all-new Caddy 5 and our T6.1 Sportline on the horizon, plus additional services planned for customers with a strong emphasis on enhancing our digital services.”

SOURCE: Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles